FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $340.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $340.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX opened at $286.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

