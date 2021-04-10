Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s previous close.
FXPO stock opened at GBX 364.20 ($4.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.57.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.