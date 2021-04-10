FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGEN. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

FibroGen stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

