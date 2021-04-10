Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97.

