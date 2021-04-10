Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $3.40 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.