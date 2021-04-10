Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

