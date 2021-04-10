Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires 5,596 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 3.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,959,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

