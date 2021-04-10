First American Bank Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First American Bank reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $286.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.15. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $292.70. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

