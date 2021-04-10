First American Bank Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First American Bank cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

