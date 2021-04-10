First American Bank Has $780,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

First American Bank cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $137.70.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

