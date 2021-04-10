First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

