First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 246,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

