First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 34.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

