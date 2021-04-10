First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

FM stock opened at C$27.81 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.76 and a 12 month high of C$31.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.14 billion and a PE ratio of -106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

