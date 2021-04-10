First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.