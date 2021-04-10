Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -325.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12 month low of $77.88 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

