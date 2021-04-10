FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,644,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $286.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.96 and its 200 day moving average is $263.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

