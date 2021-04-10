Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

FLNT stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

