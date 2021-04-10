Flux Tops 24-Hour Volume of $811,740.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $31.64 million and $811,740.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00330017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00199679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00121610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006366 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 147,016,428 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

