Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,083.12

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,083.12 ($14.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,067.10 ($13.94). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21), with a volume of 38,161 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,083.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,007.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.95 million and a P/E ratio of 155.36.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

