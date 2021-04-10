Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

