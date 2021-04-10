FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

