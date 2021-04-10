FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

