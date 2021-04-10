FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,759 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

