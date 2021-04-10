FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

