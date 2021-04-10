FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 286 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $112,864,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $808.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $728.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.