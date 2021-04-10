Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $77.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.36 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $112.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $478.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.99 million to $533.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $708.70 million, with estimates ranging from $620.28 million to $780.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE FTAI opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

