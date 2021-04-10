Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPRUY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

