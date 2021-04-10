Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

