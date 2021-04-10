Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

