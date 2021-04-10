Freicoin Price Tops $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,638.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,454,140 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

