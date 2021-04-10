Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 2,152 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.8% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Boston Properties stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

