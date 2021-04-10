Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Insiders sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $248.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $108.33 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

