Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

BERY stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

