Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $257,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

