Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $179.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $181.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

