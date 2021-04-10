Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 73 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

