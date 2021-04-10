Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

