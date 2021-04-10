F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.16 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

