F&V Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,165 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 878,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.19 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

