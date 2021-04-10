F&V Capital Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

