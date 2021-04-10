FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.