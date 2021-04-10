FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SeaSpine in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.18).

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $612.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 133,765 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,359 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

