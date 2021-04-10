FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advantest Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Advantest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Advantest alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ATEYY stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Advantest has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.