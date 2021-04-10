FY2021 EPS Estimates for Elbit Systems Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

ESLT stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

