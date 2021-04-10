FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

New Gold stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 120.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

