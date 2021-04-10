FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $8.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.06. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.