FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worldline SA Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Worldline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWLNF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

WWLNF opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

