FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TV. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

