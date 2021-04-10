General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Raised by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

